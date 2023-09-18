Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 2,301 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.08 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

