Toroso Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 82,186 Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Toroso Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Enovix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 77.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovix by 70.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enovix

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Enovix Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 19,854.21% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

