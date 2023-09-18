Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 371,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 16.15 and a quick ratio of 15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.66. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $36.67.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities raised MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

