Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $61.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,989,500 shares of company stock worth $180,709,440. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

