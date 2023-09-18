Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

FXB opened at $119.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $126.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

