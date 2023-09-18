Toroso Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

