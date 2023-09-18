Toroso Investments LLC Sells 107,081 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,081 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,033.3% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1353 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

