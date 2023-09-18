Toroso Investments LLC Sells 6,529 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a 200-day moving average of $93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $107.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

