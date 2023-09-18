Toroso Investments LLC Sells 674 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,771.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.77. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,266.21 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,700.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,570.56.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 105 shares of company stock valued at $168,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

