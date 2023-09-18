United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth $990,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 124.2% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMC opened at $7.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

