Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $126.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.31%.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.