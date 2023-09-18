VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 132.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,656,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,389,294.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,057 shares of company stock worth $6,887,974 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $200.72 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The business had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Report on VeriSign

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.