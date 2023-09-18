Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,206,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 5,943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,016.0 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Down 15.8 %

OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.12 on Monday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

