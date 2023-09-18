Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,206,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 5,943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,016.0 days.
Vicinity Centres Stock Down 15.8 %
OTCMKTS:CNRAF opened at $1.12 on Monday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vicinity Centres
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.