WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $205.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average of $196.58. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $234.69.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $141.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 12.18%. WD-40’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

