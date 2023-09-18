Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.87.
WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $11.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
