Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,787 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

WFC stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

