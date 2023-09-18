Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 36,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

