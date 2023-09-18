W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,780 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of W&T Offshore worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 571.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 139,619 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 318.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.90 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.0 %

W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $609.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. W&T Offshore had a return on equity of 1,591.08% and a net margin of 17.37%. W&T Offshore’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About W&T Offshore



W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

