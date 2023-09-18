Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Reduced by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.64.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

