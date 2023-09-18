Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 105,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

