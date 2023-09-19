1,082 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.09, for a total transaction of $170,385.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,323.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $989,590. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.47.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.