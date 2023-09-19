13,419 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 436,544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BSCS opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

