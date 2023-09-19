13,457 Shares in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $287,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $28,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $7,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth $38,000.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

YMAR opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60.

About FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

