13,900 Shares in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (BATS:QTJA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $4,686,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS QTJA opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (QTJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

