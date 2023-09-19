14,600 Shares in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 32.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QUAD shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE QUAD opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.10 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 29.80% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

