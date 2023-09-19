18,360 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

