2,005 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $215.02 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 633,071 shares of company stock valued at $138,539,253 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.59.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

