2,184 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $30,598,160,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy stock opened at $98.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $120.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

