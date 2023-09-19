25,000 Shares in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,478,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZING opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

