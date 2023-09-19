27,188 Shares in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sigma Lithium by 13.5% in the first quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth about $1,053,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,117,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SGML. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 2.5 %

SGML opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.