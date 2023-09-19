27,412 Shares in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after buying an additional 342,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 253,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

