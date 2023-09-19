31,237 Shares in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the period. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCM stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. PCM Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

