3,930 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 338.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $175,416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aflac by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,004,000 after buying an additional 1,640,984 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.11. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.