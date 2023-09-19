4,677 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.26%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

