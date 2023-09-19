4,839 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 927,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after purchasing an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $66.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

