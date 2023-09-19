4,952 Shares in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CTS by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.71. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

CTS Dividend Announcement

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. CTS’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTS

About CTS

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.