4,998 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,561,000 after purchasing an additional 31,659 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.