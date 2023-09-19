5,200 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,601,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,855,000 after acquiring an additional 336,827 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29.

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

