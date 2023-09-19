5,256 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mosaic by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mosaic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

