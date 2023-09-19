5,326 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,810,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,147 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,427,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,958 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,462,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,826,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,664,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,862,000 after acquiring an additional 509,613 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFIV stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $34.54.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

