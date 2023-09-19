61,800 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 429.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 164,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,465.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $304,643.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $250,919.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

