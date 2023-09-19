6,420 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 614,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after buying an additional 76,753 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

