AAR (AIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 26th. Analysts expect AAR to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect AAR to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE:AIR opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05. AAR has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 4,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $299,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,408,925.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,971 shares of company stock worth $2,959,062 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

