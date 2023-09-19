Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN) Insider Purchases £21,250 in Stock

Aferian Plc (LON:AFRN – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 125,000 shares of Aferian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £21,250 ($26,322.31).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Max Royde acquired 100,000 shares of Aferian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,103.06).

Aferian Stock Performance

Shares of AFRN opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.81. Aferian Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 132 ($1.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.73. The firm has a market cap of £19.46 million, a P/E ratio of -76.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Aferian Company Profile

Aferian Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a B2B video streaming services company worldwide. It engages in the delivery of video experiences over IP using its end-to-end solution. The company provides 24i, an end to end video streaming platform, which includes FokusOnTV and 24iQ; and amino video streaming devices, and associated operating and device management software.

