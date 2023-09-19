Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of A opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

