AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) by 103.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of AGM Group worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGM Group Stock Down 6.3 %

AGM Group stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. AGM Group has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware.

