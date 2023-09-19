AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNCN opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6677 per share. This is a positive change from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.