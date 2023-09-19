AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $10.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 1.23. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -553.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

