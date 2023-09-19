Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 2,456 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

AKAM opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.