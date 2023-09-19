Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.45

Shares of Alstom SA (EPA:ALO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.45 ($27.07) and traded as low as €23.99 ($25.52). Alstom shares last traded at €24.16 ($25.70), with a volume of 2,340,531 shares traded.

Alstom Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.45.

Alstom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions comprising people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, cybersecurity, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.